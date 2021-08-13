Cancel
Mountain View, CA

COVID: Mountain View To Continue Virtual Council Meetings Through September Amid Delta Surge

Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Officials in Mountain View said Friday that the city council will continue to hold meetings virtually through at least September, amid the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

“The City is taking this approach due to increasing public health concerns over the rise of Delta variant cases of the coronavirus in the Bay Area, as well as the time needed to make technology upgrades in Council Chambers to enable hybrid meetings,” the city said in a statement.

Once in-person meetings resume, the hybrid option would allow those who are unable to attend to participate over Zoom.

“COVID isn’t putting the brakes on our efforts to build a community for all. Holding meetings virtually has enabled more individuals to participate in their local government in ways they hadn’t done so before because of a lack of transportation or childcare, among other constraints,” Mayor Ellen Kamei said in a statement.

The mayor went on to say that the city also provides real-time translations at meetings for items of interest, as part of the city’s race, equity and inclusion efforts.

City officials hope to resume in-person meetings with a hybrid option sometime in October, 18 months after the pandemic forced the council to meet virtually.

Officials said the council is currently in recess through August 24.

