Flood Advisory issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. This area has received excessive rainfall already from yesterday. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Anthony, Vinton and Westway.