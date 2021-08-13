Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Advisory issued for El Paso by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 14:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. This area has received excessive rainfall already from yesterday. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Anthony, Vinton and Westway.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Heavy Rain#Santa Teresa#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Arroyos#El Paso#Doppler
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said he is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. Federal health officials have been actively...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown, Delta cases edge up

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without restrictions until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland. read more.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Posted by
NBC News

Feds declare first Colorado River shortage, order water cuts for 2022

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The federal government on Monday declared an unprecedented water shortage for the Colorado River and Lake Mead, triggering mandatory water cuts and opening a new chapter in the worsening struggle with drought in the Western states. Arizona, Nevada and parts of Mexico will see their water...
Posted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy