Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

UAW members to vote in fall on direct election of leaders

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bR4dAyv00

The United Auto Workers union's 397,000 members will vote by mail this fall on whether they want to pick their leaders in direct election s.

In a posting on his website, union monitor Neil Barofsky says ballots will be mailed by an election vendor starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. They must be returned by 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

They'll be counted as soon as possible, and Barofsky will announce the results.

Barofsky was appointed by a federal judge as part of a settlement that avoided a government takeover of the union after a wide-ranging corruption scandal. The vote on direct election of leaders also was part of the settlement.

Currently, union leaders are chosen every four years at a convention, with the delegates picked by local union offices. But the new slate of leaders is picked by the outgoing president, and seldom is there serious opposition.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

371K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uaw#Union Leaders#Direct Election#Union Workers#Uaw#The United Auto Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionVoice of America

New Vote Recommended in US Amazon Union Election

SAN FRANCISCO - A U.S. labor official has recommended the results be nullified in a failed vote to unionize Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse, the union in the effort said Monday, opening a possible path to a new election. The recommendation by a hearing officer is a key step...
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Prescott City Elections: A New Direction

In one of the most consequential city elections in memory, Prescott voters have chosen a new Mayor and a set of City Council candidates who have promised to bring reform to City Hall. The County Elections Office has announced that current City Councilman and Mayoral candidate Phil Goode, has won a landslide election to replace Prescott’s two-term incumbent Mayor, Greg Mengarelli. City Council candidates Eric Moore and Brandon Montoya have also won election to the Prescott City Council. The third seat will likely end up in a runoff between third place winner, Jessica Hall and fourth place winner, Grant Quezada.
Floyd County, IAkchanews.com

Special Election Voting Reminders. Safety Tips

The polls are now open in Floyd County for voters to cast ballots in the special election on how members of the Board of Supervisors are elected. County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Gloria Carr says polls in all eight precincts will be open until 8 p.m. tonight. She reminds voters they must have an ID to vote and that they must cast ballots in their assigned precinct.
Electionsshorelineareanews.com

GO VOTE! TODAY IS ELECTION DAY

TODAY IS ELECTION DAY AND YOUR BALLOT NEEDS TO BE SENT IN. Ballots have to be IN the drop box by 8pm sharp. If you arrive even one minute later your ballot will NOT be counted. Ballots must be in a U.S. mailbox BEFORE the last pick up time listed...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Our View: Vote! The very direction of Duluth could be on the line with today's primary election

It’s only the primary, right? Well, yeah, a primary election is being held today in Duluth. But “only” a primary? No way. In spite of the lack of interest in primaries in general and in local-only primaries in particular, which lack the buzz of gubernatorial or national or statewide races, today’s vote is still impactful. Still significant. So much so that eligible voters can make a point of not missing it — of not skipping it.
Waterville, MNPosted by
The Free Press

WEM School Board member elected

WATERVILLE — Jon Bakken won a special election Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School Board. Bakken received 61 votes and will fill the seat vacated by Pam Baker through the end of 2022. David Schuster received 56 votes and Matthew Klicker received 21. The Free Press.
Educationhometownsource.com

Letter: District 194 deserves to vote on seventh member

On July 27, the Lakeville School Board agreed to put the question of adding a seventh School Board seat to an official vote at their Aug. 10 meeting. As a parent of children in Lakeville public schools, and as a community member, I want to thank them for this commonsense decision and ask that School Board members vote yes to adding this issue to the November 2021 ballot.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Early voting runoff election

Early voting will continue through Aug. 17 in the special runoff election for Victoria city council District 3. Voting at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., will be from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 13 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 16-17. A photo...
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Brenda Kozlowski Leads Voting In Primary Election For Mayor

Kozlowski and Hendricksen will be on the general-election ballot in November. Voter turnout in Charleston was just under 50%. Scott Kohler Leads Daniel Town Primary Election For Mayor, 3 Close In Council Race. By Ben Lasseter • Aug 10, 2021. In Tuesday’s primary election for Daniel Town’s mayor and two...
Electionsdiscoverestevan.com

Federal Election Officially Underway

The 2021 federal election campaign is officially underway, even if not everyone is wanting it to be. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau met with Governor-General Mary Simon Sunday morning and requested that she dissolve Parliament. This allowed for the election campaign to officially start. The 36-day long campaign will culminate in a full vote on September 20th.
Lincoln County, WAodessarecord.com

Primary election vote count update

The latest vote count in the Aug. 3 primary election took place Aug. 9 and saw voter turnout climb to 27% of Lincoln County’s registered voters. Adam Walser, running unopposed for the unexpired term of Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney, received 2,045 votes or 97.01% of the total. There were 63 write-in votes cast (2.99%). Total votes cast were 2,108.
U.S. Politicsthedetroitbureau.com

Federal Monitor Sets Election Date Despite UAW Objections

The independent monitor established in the wake of the scandal inside the United Auto Workers union is moving forward with a vote that could change the way union leaders are selected in the future. The move came despite challenges from the union establishment, which signed a consent decree last winter to settle racketeering charges brought against the union.
Minnesota Statemprnews.org

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan challenged other GOP leaders to hold a vote on her continued leadership status after a series of events that have roiled the party and could hamper it moving forward. In a lengthy and often blistering letter Monday to party activists, Carnahan said she wants...
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

Voting Underway for the September 14th Election

Early voting is underway for the September 14th governor recall election. Ballots are being mailed out to registered voters, and the County Registrar of Voters office kicked off in-person voting yesterday. Starting today, voters can drop off their mail-in ballots in drop boxes placed across the county. The list of locations is available on the Registrar of Voters’ website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy