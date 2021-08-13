Cancel
Fayette County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, Ross by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Highland; Pickaway; Pike; Ross The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fayette County in central Ohio Southern Pickaway County in central Ohio Northwestern Pike County in southwestern Ohio Northeastern Highland County in southwestern Ohio Western Ross County in southwestern Ohio * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Holland to near Hillsboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Kingston, Bainbridge, New Holland, Kincaid Springs, Rocky Fork Point, Highland Holiday, Cynthiana, North Folk Village, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, South Salem, East Monroe, Austin, Knockemstiff, Rock Mills and New Martinsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

