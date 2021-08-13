City of Great Falls says: don't illegally dump trash

The City of Great Falls says that workers with the Sanitation Division were recently called to an alley where someone had dumped a trailer-load of construction debris and drove away.

A social media post says that not only is this a violation of City Code 8.8.180 and 8.8.270 ( link ), but it is also a safety hazard.

Because of this dumping, Great Falls Fire Rescue engines could not get through the alley to respond to an incident.

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating the violation.

The City provided the following information:



Construction debris should not be put into residential containers or dumped in alleys. It should be taken to the landfill.

Extra items should be limited. Our crew has a limited time to make sure they can complete their route each day.

Extra items should not lean against containers. A separate truck called a "brush truck" picks up extra items.

Do not place bulky items, yard waste, hot ashes, propane bottles, or liquids such as paint and other solvents in the containers.

Large accumulations of materials placed for collection may be charged to the customer at $5.00 per minute if it takes longer than 2 minutes to load the extra items.

RESOURCES

