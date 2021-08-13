Cancel
Dauphin County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dauphin, Juniata, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dauphin; Juniata; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NORTHUMBERLAND NORTHWESTERN DAUPHIN...NORTHEASTERN JUNIATA...SOUTHEASTERN SNYDER AND NORTHEASTERN PERRY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.

alerts.weather.gov

