Adams County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Highland, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Highland; Pike STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL BROWN, NORTHERN ADAMS, WEST CENTRAL PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 500 PM EDT At 410 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were reported along a line extending from Rocky Fork Point to near Georgetown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Georgetown, West Union, Peebles, Winchester, Marshall, Sardinia, Seaman, Kincaid Springs, Belfast, Rocky Fork Point, Highland Holiday, New Market, Emerald, Decatur, Russellville, Mowrystown, Cherry Fork, Sinking Spring and Dunkinsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

