UPDATE (1:40 p.m.) - The road was back open by 1:40 p.m.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: Pomeroy Rd. in Nipomo was blocked at San Ysidro Ln. after a traffic collision.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved, with one ending up on its roof.

It's unknown how long the road closure will be in place.