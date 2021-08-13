I'm Not a Huge Sheet-Mask Fan, but Charlotte Tilbury's Reusable Cryo Mask Has My Vote

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tori Crowther Left: before using the Cryo-Recovery Mask. Right: after using the Cryo-Recovery Mask. Despite living and breathing beauty, I'm pretty lazy when it comes to trying new things in my skin-care routine. I don't have a 10-step regimen, I rarely use fancy tools, and I only occasionally use a face mask. My skin and I just prefer it that way. But recently, I discovered a mask that's changed all that. Sure, it makes me look like Hannibal Lecter's little sister (my dog was actually terrified of me), but it makes my skin feel fresh and depuffed — and best of all, it's reusable, which is one of my biggest issues with sheet masks in general. Charlotte Tilbury's new Cryo-Recovery Mask has well and truly won me over.