Roosevelt County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Roosevelt by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Curry County in east central New Mexico Southeastern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 215 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clovis, Portales, Texico, Dora, Causey, Arch, Oasis State Park, Pep, Lingo, Cannon Air Force Base, Milnesand, Ranchvale, Rogers, Portair and Pleasant Hill. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

