Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJAmf_0bR4clGd00

Jill Biden is wearing a medical boot following a recent foot injury on a Hawaii an beach.

The boot was on the first lady's left foot Friday as she and President Joe Biden boarded a helicopter in Delaware to fly to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. She also held onto crutches.

President Biden helped her navigate a short flight of stairs onto the chopper.

The first lady punctured her foot in late July during a beach walk in Hawaii , where she flew for official events after participating in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics , the White House said.

She returned to Washington on July 26 and received outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 29. President Biden joined his wife at the hospital.

Her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said it wasn't known what caused the puncture, but the wound was cleaned, was not infected and was expected to “heal nicely.”

The first lady had not been seen in public since she returned from Hawaii.

Comments / 3

ABC News

ABC News

371K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy