LZRD Sets the World on Fire with Newest Track Titled, ‘Anytime’

Hailing from Virginia, dance phenomenon and Producer LZRD is back again with his brand-new record ‘Anytime’. Armed with an impressive discography of hits that have garnered him over 150 million steams, LZRD has achieved some seriously impressive career accolades during his six years spent in the studio. With coverage from some of the most prominent news outlets in the dance music industry, LZRD has featured in the likes of Billboard Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, and Dancing Astronaut just to name a few. His determination to succeed and talent in the studio is what sets him apart from the rest. He has proved time and time again that he is exactly where he should be, and has even turned the heads of some of the biggest industry titans like The Chainsmokers, Kygo, and Tiesto.