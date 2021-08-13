Cancel
Green County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Green, Metcalfe by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Target Area: Green; Metcalfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Green and northwestern Metcalfe Counties through 330 PM CDT At 314 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Edmonton. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Metcalfe and southwestern Green Counties, including the following locations... Liletown, Center, Clarks Corner, Little Barren, Node, Crailhope, Knob Lick, Mell, Beechville and Savoyard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

City
Knob Lick, KY
City
Edmonton, KY
County
Metcalfe County, KY
County
Green County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
