Merrill Producing Manager Takes $3-Mln Team to Morgan Stanley in New Jersey
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management has scooped up a $3-million team led by a producing manager for Merrill Lynch in Sea Girt, New Jersey. The group includes Kevin Holt, who had been a resident director overseeing a Merrill office in nearby Manasquan as well as advisors Laura H. Sweeney, William (Bill) Molloy, and Michael Riley. They had managed around $600 million in assets and moved along with two client associates, according to two sources close to their practice.www.advisorhub.com
Comments / 0