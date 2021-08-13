Merrill Producing Manager Takes $3-Mln Team to Morgan Stanley in New Jersey

In our family business (Napolitano’s Produce in Bergenfield) in the 1950s and ’60s, my father would bring loads of cantaloupe into the store to sell in the summer, and you could smell their sweet scent for miles. Unfortunately, however, the melons would last only a day or two before they went bad. That’s why most stores today sell popular California cantaloupes, which are high in sugar and are good keepers that usually last up to a week.