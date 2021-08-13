Man shot in leg during road rage incident on Rt. 8 in Akron

A man was hit by gunfire during what he described as a road rage incident while driving in the area of Route 8 and Carroll Street in Akron Thursday, according to the Akron Police Department.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. a 30-year-old man, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was shot in the leg as he and his friend were traveling in a car that passed a vehicle near the construction zone on Route 8 southbound.

An unknown vehicle allegedly pulled up next to them and an unknown occupant of that car fired shots at their vehicle.

The vehicle the victim was in was struck multiple times.

The victim's injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

