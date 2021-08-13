Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall should be expected which may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and south central, southwestern and west central Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alleghany and Surry Counties in northwestern North Carolina, Stokes County in north central North Carolina, eastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina, Rockingham, Caswell Counties in north central North Carolina and Yadkin Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 230 PM EDT At 145 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms, just south of the Virginia, North Carolina state line. These showers and thunderstorms contain torrential downpours with rain rates of 3 to 5 inches an hour. The line was moving to the north at 25 to 30 miles an hour. HAZARD...Torrential downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Will cause sudden reduction in visibility, ponding of water on roads, and flooding of poor drainage areas. This line of showers and thunderstorms will move through Mount Airy, Danbury, Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, and Yanceyville between now and 3:00 PM. The counties being impacted include Alleghany, Wilkes, Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, and Caswell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH