Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alleghany County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bath County, VA
State
West Virginia State
County
Alleghany County, VA
City
Covington, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Alleghany#16 45 00#Bath Strong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND NORTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 631 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of San Carlos, or 27 miles east of Globe, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bylas, Calva and San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 12:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Graham and northeastern Pinal Counties through 745 PM MST At 700 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles northeast of Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, or 27 miles east of Christmas, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Bylas, Calva and Klondyke. This includes Route 70 between mile markers 290 and 301. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:16:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 516 PM HST, radar showed rainfall beginning to trend downward, with rainfall rates over the Kohala Mountains around 1 inch per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaau, Kohala Ranch, Kawaihae, Pololu Valley, Halaula, Waimanu Valley, Puako, Hawi, Kamuela, Waipio Valley and Mahukona. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding persists.
Avery County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Avery, Burke, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Avery; Burke; Mitchell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL...AVERY AND NORTHWESTERN BURKE COUNTIES At 429 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Spruce Pine, or over Linville Falls, moving northwest at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Crossnore around 430 PM EDT. Newland around 440 PM EDT. Elk Park around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ingalls, Altamont, Pineola, Minneapolis and Linville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Fannin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fannin; Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Fannin County in north central Texas Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sherman, Denison, Bonham, Whitesboro, Howe, Pottsboro, Leonard, Whitewright, Bells, Tom Bean, Savoy, Ector, Dodd City, Bailey, Knollwood, Ravenna, Dorchester, Eisenhower State Park, Bonham State Park and Southmayd.
Orangeburg County, SCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bamberg, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Brookdale, Orangeburg County Airport, Claflin College, Edisto Gardens, South Carolina State University, Rowesville, Cordova, Cope, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall and Edisto. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Fairfield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Newberry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central South Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Fairfield County in central South Carolina East central Newberry County in central South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 424 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over VC Summer Nuclear Station, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include VC Summer Nuclear Station, Monticello, Blair, Blackstock, Jenkinsville and Feasterville Fire Station. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall should be expected which may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and south central, southwestern and west central Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alleghany and Surry Counties in northwestern North Carolina, Stokes County in north central North Carolina, eastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina, Rockingham, Caswell Counties in north central North Carolina and Yadkin Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 230 PM EDT At 145 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms, just south of the Virginia, North Carolina state line. These showers and thunderstorms contain torrential downpours with rain rates of 3 to 5 inches an hour. The line was moving to the north at 25 to 30 miles an hour. HAZARD...Torrential downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Will cause sudden reduction in visibility, ponding of water on roads, and flooding of poor drainage areas. This line of showers and thunderstorms will move through Mount Airy, Danbury, Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, and Yanceyville between now and 3:00 PM. The counties being impacted include Alleghany, Wilkes, Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, and Caswell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1039 PM MST, several severe thunderstorms were impacting Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle. Additional storms were impacting Kearny and Kelvin. Movement of storms is generally to the south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Kearny, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Cactus Forest, Campo Bonito, Kelvin, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Glades County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 09:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Glades; Hendry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hendry and southwestern Glades Counties through 300 PM EDT At 208 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud near Moore Haven, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Port La Belle, Felda, Devils Garden, Ortona, Keri and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1039 PM MST, several severe thunderstorms were impacting Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle. Additional storms were impacting Kearny and Kelvin. Movement of storms is generally to the south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Kearny, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Cactus Forest, Campo Bonito, Kelvin, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM MST FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 1240 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valencia West, or 16 miles northwest of Sahuarita, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Three Points, Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Henderson County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henderson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN RUTHERFORD...NORTHEASTERN HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for western North Carolina.
Fairfield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Newberry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FAIRFIELD AND EAST CENTRAL NEWBERRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the tornado warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm and a severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Newberry and Fairfield Counties. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central South Carolina.
Fannin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fannin; Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Fannin County in north central Texas Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sherman, Denison, Bonham, Whitesboro, Howe, Pottsboro, Leonard, Whitewright, Bells, Tom Bean, Savoy, Ector, Dodd City, Bailey, Knollwood, Ravenna, Dorchester, Eisenhower State Park, Bonham State Park and Southmayd.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 20:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 811 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Starlight Pines, or 28 miles northwest of Forest Lakes, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Starlight Pines, Tremaine Lake, Chavez Mountain and Long Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 21:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 940 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Oxbow Estates to 9 miles southwest of Young, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oxbow Estates, Round Valley, Jakes Corner, Gisela, Rye and Deer Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fairfield County, SCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fairfield, Newberry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FAIRFIELD AND EAST CENTRAL NEWBERRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the tornado warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm and a severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Newberry and Fairfield Counties. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central South Carolina.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Roosevelt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 936 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jakes Corner to Roosevelt Dam to near Claypool, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Globe, Roosevelt, Miami, Punkin Center, Roosevelt Dam, Claypool, Tonto Basin,Apache Lake, and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 240 and 261. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Lee, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 09:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Lee; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Charlotte and north central Lee Counties through 515 PM EDT At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palmona Park, or near Fort Myers. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, McGregor, East Dunbar, Pine Manor, Palmona Park, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Cypress Lake, Villas, Buckingham, Iona, Whiskey Creek, Fort Myers Shores, Page Park, North Fort Myers, Page Field Airport, Suncoast Estates, Fort Myers Villas and Tice. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy