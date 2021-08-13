New police use-of-force training focuses on 'moral courage'

A new use-of-force training program will be required for all police officers in Connecticut. It will emphasize “moral courage,” empathy, and de-escalation in an effort to reduce fatal shootings and other violent acts by officers.

Officials believe it is one of the first use-of-force training programs in the country to be mandated across an entire state. The state Police Officer Standards and Training Council unanimously approved the new training program Thursday in response to new state laws limiting when officers can use force.

All of the more than 8,000 law enforcement officers in the state must take the four-hour training by Dec. 31, 2022, but can ask for a four-month extension.

