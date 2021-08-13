Rodney Wallace signs one-day contract to retire with Portland Timbers

Portland signed former midfielder Rodney Wallace to a one-day contract Friday so he can retire as a Timber.

A member of the franchise’s inaugural 2011 MLS roster and the 2014 league Comeback Player of the Year, Wallace scored the decisive goal to capture the team’s only MLS Cup championship in 2015.

“Thinking back on my career, I realized that retiring as a Timber was the best way for me to respect what the organization has done for me and what I was able to do for the club, the city and the fans,” Wallace said in a team release. “Winning an MLS Cup is my biggest accomplishment to date, and I’m proud to have been a part of that.”

Wallace, 33, will be honored on the field prior to Sunday’s home match against the rival Seattle Sounders.

“Rodney Wallace gave so much to our club,” Timbers owner and CEO Merritt Paulson said. “Having him make the choice to retire a Timber is something that is tremendously meaningful to me personally and is testament to the quality experience many players have with us. Also doing this before a Seattle game is fitting. Few Timbers ‘gutted the fish’ like Rodney!”

Wallace last played in MLS with Sporting Kansas City in 2019. He registered 24 goals and 29 assists in 204 games (161 starts) with D.C. United (2009-10), Portland (2011-15), New York City FC (2017-18) and Kansas City.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: