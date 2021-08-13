Cancel
Public Health

ODH: 3rd COVID shot only for those who are immunocompromised

By Jen Balduf, , Staff Writer
Journal-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditional vaccine recommendation is not a booster, but an adjustment, Vanderhoff said. A third COVID-19 vaccine dose is only recommended for those who have compromised immune systems, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease...

www.journal-news.com

Comments / 0

State
Ohio State
