Girl K Get Lost in Existential Revelry (and the ’80s) on New Single “Hah”

From the very first energetic moments of “Ours”, the latest single from Louise Aubrie’s upcoming album, Antonio, it’ll be hard for you to do anything else but listen. Fierce vocals, even fiercer guitar, intense percussions, and a sound that perfectly captures NYC indie rock- blend it all together and you have this incredible gem of a single. Aubrie’s passionate yet kick-ass delivery of a love affair from her past shows she’s a woman not afraid to take what she wants. Musically, this is indie music done right. Fast, heavy on the thunderous beats, and when it’s over you want to listen to it again and again. As Aubrie says, “We found it too hard to resist . . . resist, resist.” Yes, you will find it hard to resist playing it over and over. Should be easy to do with one beer to down it to.