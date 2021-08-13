Cancel
Girl K Get Lost in Existential Revelry (and the ’80s) on New Single “Hah”

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago’s Girl K are dropping a new EP titled Girl K Is for the People on September 10 via Run for Cover Records. They’ve already dropped the title track, and today we get the follow-up single “Hah,” which is a refreshing take on ’80s nostalgia. Sometimes pastiche can really override any artistic innovation one might have when giving a nod to the past and simultaneously taking an older sound into the present. The homage is there on “Hah”—the neon-lit guitar distortion and Kathy Patino’s commanding vocals that recall those of Debbie Harry. But here, Girl K sound like an actual band from the ’80s, their tape newly uncovered in someone’s basement, rather than a present-day group playing an ’80s cover.

