Sundance Hit 'CODA' Is A Warm Coming-Of-Age Romance About The Child Of Deaf Parents

I got to watch the film CODA ahead of its release tomorrow, and I was so moved by this story. The film follows a girl in high school who splits her time between getting through classes and having friendships and normal growing pains, and working with her father and brother on their fishing boat. Not only is she an asset in work, but she is the interpreter for her mother, father, and brother, who are all deaf. This is a heavy burden that is placed on her as she is trying to further her interests and decide what her future looks like, and her normal distancing is met with much frustration as her family’s business is also going through major changes.