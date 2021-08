CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Area Regional Airport Authority, the City of Cambridge, and Guernsey County have been awarded a $22,000 grant by the FAA. The funds will provide economic relief to Cambridge Municipal Airport for operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services and debt service payments at the airport. According to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown – who announced the grant, the funds will ensure that the Cambridge Municipal Airport has the resources it needs to begin recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and will also will help combat the spread of pathogens, which is crucial to ensure both passengers and airport employees remain safe and healthy while traveling, especially with the rise of the Delta variant across the U.S.