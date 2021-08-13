Cancel
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni pleased with Jalen Hurts' performance in first preseason game

By Erin Walsh
Jalen Hurts played in a game in front of his new coach for the first time on Thursday night. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni got to watch Jalen Hurts in game action for the first time this season on Thursday, and he liked what he saw.

Sirianni said Hurts was in command of the offense even though he played only 10 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sirianni said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia:

"Yeah, I thought he handled it well. He made a really good check and great throw to Dallas [Goedert] for a big play. He saw what defense was coming and checked the play. A ton of credit to him for that and making a perfect throw there. I thought he went with where we wanted the ball to go vs. the defenses they were running. He had a couple drops in there, so I was really pleased with him."

Hurts completed three of seven passes for 54 yards and also had one carry for four yards.

The Eagles committed to Hurts this summer by trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. The biggest priority for Philadelphia this season is to see whether or not the 23-year-old can be the team's quarterback of the future.

When the Eagles elevated Hurts last season, the Alabama and Oklahoma product went 1-3, completing 52% of his passes for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns against four interceptions. He also ran for 354 yards and three scores.

Sirianni said in April that it was too early to determine if Hurts would be the team's starter in 2021. However, all signs point to him being QB1, with the only other signal-callers on Philadelphia's roster being Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens.

