El Paso, TX

Deadly crash shuts down I-10 eastbound through west El Paso

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 9 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- A two-vehicle along Interstate 10 in west El Paso turned deadly Friday afternoon, prompting police to shut down a stretch of the highway to investigate.

The crash, which happened during the noon hour, occurred along I-10 East near Executive and backed up traffic due to lane closures.

Authorities indicated a severely injured crash victim later died at a nearby hospital.

As a result, police said at 4 p.m. that they had completely shut down I-10 East from Sunland Park to Executive as investigators sought to determine what caused the fatal wreck. Motorists were advised to take a different route.

Current traffic conditions are available at kvia.com/traffic .

