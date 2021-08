In 1990, the former director of the Urban League of the Pikes Peak Region, John Stokes Holley, published “Invisible People of the Pikes Peak Region,” a history of the Colorado Springs African American community. The title of his book was completely appropriate. Black folks were mostly overlooked in every account. They received little credit for their contributions in the story of General William Palmer, our founder, and were hardly recognized among the thousands of diverse people who contributed to the growth and success of our town at the foot of America’s mountain. The notable exception to this, of course, is the great Fannie Mae Duncan. How I wish that we had a hundred more like her to remember.