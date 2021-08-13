Cancel
UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson back at practice after 10-day absence

By James H. Williams
Riverside Press Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 3. He missed eight practices during the 10-day period. Coach Chip Kelly never disclosed the reasoning for the veteran quarterback’s absence other than saying he was “unavailable.”. Thompson-Robinson did not speak with the media Friday and Kelly...

Los Angeles, CAdailybruin.com

Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains unavailable, new players join defensive line

For the second straight day, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was listed as unavailable. The senior starting quarterback for UCLA football was not seen at practice Tuesday and was later confirmed by UCLA Athletics to be unavailable. Thompson-Robinson missed his second consecutive day of camp Wednesday, but coach Chip Kelly declined to elaborate more on the signal caller’s status.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Justin Fields’ NFL Debut

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields crossed paths in college football only once. But they met on the football field as members of the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears respectively yesterday. And Tua liked what he saw from Fields. Speaking to the media after the Bears beat the Dolphins 20-13, Tua...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
Footballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reveals reason for Jahleel Billingsley's recent practice absences

Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley was projected to have a bigger role in the Crimson Tide offense in 2021. However, when fall practices started, Billingsley wasn’t taking the field with his teammates. A few days ago, coach Nick Saban addressed the absences, but didn’t provide any specifics. After practice on Wednesday,...
College Sports247Sports

Jim Harbaugh names Cade McNamara Michigan's starting quarterback

Five-star freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy might be the future face of Michigan football, but he is not the Day 1 starter. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tabbed junior Cade McNamara as QB1 for the Wolverines season-opener against Western Michigan. “Cade is the starter,” Harbaugh told Big Ten Network. “Cade’s got these...
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Offensive Lineman Injured In Scrimmage

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program's 2021 fall camp is in full swing. On Saturday the Tide held its first fall inter-squad scrimmage in Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban revealed after the scrimmage that possible starting offensive lineman Kendall Randolph suffered an ankle injury and did not finish the scrimmage.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
Clemson, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Former Clemson QB beats out former Gamecock as Northwestern starter

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is the new starter at Northwestern. The senior won the position during fall camp over a QB group that included Ryan Hilinski, who transferred in from the University of South Carolina in December. The Wildcats confirmed the news on their Twitter page. Johnson left Clemson...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
NFLNFL

Deshaun Watson returns to Texans practice after week-long absence

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is back at Texans practice. After a week away, Watson returned to the field in uniform Monday morning, taking a moment to speak with Texans general manager Nick Caserio before the session began, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. When it came to determining Watson's level of participation without physically...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Former Clemson QB released by Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday that the team has released former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. Bryant played four seasons at Clemson throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 665 rushing yards and another 11 touchdowns in 14 games. The South Carolina native transferred to Missouri...

