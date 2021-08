The Red Sox needed a win desperately on Wednesday, and they made sure — then kept making sure — they got one in a 20-8 victory over the Rays. The Red Sox gave Rays starter Josh Fleming no time to settle in, scoring their first run on the second batter of the game when Hunter Renfroe doubled in Kiké Hernández. Three runs crossed the plate in the first, and J.D. Martinez singled in two more in the second.