Warner Robins police say 13-year-old in custody after woman found shot to death

Warner Robins police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home on the 500 block of Adirondac Way Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers got the call from the possible suspect about shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. Officers were able to find the suspect in the 300 block of Old Perry Road.

When they made it to the scene at Adirondac Way, officers found a woman shot dead in the home. There is no information on the victim, and the suspect, a 13-year-old boy, is in custody. The release says the victim and the teen are related.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call Detective John Richards at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.