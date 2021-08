OK, so fun fact: right before I put on this makeup, I had a minor meltdown. Long story short, El Hub is back in the office and Connor’s at camp, so it’s just me and Rosie all by ourselves at home, and even though I love her torbie-tude and her sassy company, I’m having trouble adjusting to being alone again. For over a year now, I’ve constantly had someone nearby, and now that I’m by myself again for long stretches of time, well, it’s weird. It’s waaaaaay too quiet. I thought I would love having so much time to myself, but when the house is silent and all I can hear is the hum of the air conditioner…I feel isolated and very lonely.