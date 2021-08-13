Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Dorinda Medley Returns to ‘Housewives’ Franchise in New Spin-Off Show

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KiH7e_0bR4ZZaK00
NBCUniversal

Reality star Dorinda Medley is coming back to the “Housewives” franchise!

DailyMail.com reports Medley will lead the cast of “Housewives Mash Up,” which will stream on Peacock.

The series will reunite stars from other franchises like “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

A source shared, “Viewers love Dorinda and we thought it would be great to have her star in a new show that brings her together with past favorites from other franchises.”

“The show will see Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks, who will hang with Dorinda at a top-secret location,” the production insider dished.

“Housewives Mash Up” is reportedly set to start filming next month.

The news comes just a year after Dorinda’s exit from “The Real Housewives of New York City” after six seasons.

At the time, Medley announced on Instagram, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice... But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

“I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way,” Medley added. “Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success.”

Medley made her surprise announcement while the 12th season of the show was airing on Bravo.

Comments / 0

extratv

extratv

43K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
City
Atlanta, NY
Local
California Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marcille
Person
Taylor Armstrong
Person
Phaedra Parks
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Real Housewives#Peacock#Bravo#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Make It Red-Carpet Official!

“Selling Sunset” stars Chrishell Stause, 40, and Jason Oppenheim, 44, just took another step in their relationship!. The couple made their debut on the red carpet Monday night at the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Chrishell attended the Marvel...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Did Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Break Up?

After five months of dating, it looks like “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor have thrown in the towel. The Sun U.K. reports Pete and Phoebe have called it quits due to their busy schedules and distance. A source said, “Their mates think they make a great couple, but the distance has made it completely unworkable.”
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Grant Gustin & LA Thoma Welcome Baby Girl — Find Out Her Name!

“The Flash” star Grant Gustin is a dad for the first time!. Gustin’s wife LA Thoma gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Juniper Grace Louise. On Tuesday, LA announced on Instagram, “Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed. We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird.”
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Was Britney Spears Secretly Married and Divorced Years Ago?

A new podcast is shedding light on Britney Spears’ love life and the possibility she was secretly married and divorced years ago. “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray say they found a $9,150 payment from October 2012 earmarked for “consultation [on] dissolution of marriage.”. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant with Her First Child

“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Kelly McCreary, 39, has a bun in the oven!. McCreary is expecting her first child with husband Pete Chatmon. Of her initial reaction, Kelly told People magazine, “I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant. I mean, I just wasn't expecting it. I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked."
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ryan Lochte Hospitalized

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!. On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”. Ryan also took to...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Joey Lawrence Engaged to ‘Most Amazing Person Ever’ Samantha Cope

Joey Lawrence, 45, and Samantha Cope, 34, are getting married!. The actor revealed the engagement news to Page Six, saying they found true love when he least expected it. Lawrence and Cope met on the set of the upcoming movie “A Deadly Deed,” and he told Page Six, “When you least expect it, obviously, is like when it usually works right in between all the plans that we make,” he said, adding, “And I just met the most amazing person ever. Like your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with.”
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Spears Agrees to Step Down as Her Conservator

TMZ reports Britney’s dad Jamie Spears is stepping down as the conservator of her estate. In new court documents, Jamie’s legal team said, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Did Tyler Cameron & Camila Kendra Break Up? The Major Clues!

It looks like “The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend Camila Kendra have gone their separate ways after eight months of dating. A source told Us Weekly, “Things were going well until they weren’t. Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”. Another insider told Page Six, “Things took a...
Hair CarePosted by
extratv

Get Celeb-Inspired Sun-Kissed Hair for Summer with Redken

Sun-kissed hairstyles like Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner’s are very trendy and easy to get if you have the basics!. “Extra” caught up with Redken brand ambassador and celebrity hairstylist Cassondra Kaeding, who has a secret weapon for high-dimension color: Redken Shades EQ. Watch the video to learn more, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy