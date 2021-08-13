Everything Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football's 2021 fall camp

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has just over a week of fall camp now under its belt, having opened up the training sessions on Aug. 6.

There are various storylines on the team, ranging from the quarterback battle to the defensive front to the new coaching staff and how they have jelled with the players.

For the first time since Big Ten media days in July, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media to discuss what’s going on with the maize and blue in fall camp, touching on the aforementioned topics and more.

Here is everything he had to say on Friday afternoon.

How is the defensive line shaping up?

“Yeah, it’s a different-looking front. It looks stouter, it looks bigger. Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo doing a great job on the edges. So is Taylor Upshaw, Mike Morris, Braiden McGregor — back to full strength, is looking good, taking his knee brace off, moving so much better. Gabe Newburg as well. Interior, there’s a lot of guys like Donovan Jeter — having his best, best months ever, best offseason, all through his best camp. His level of consistency has been outstanding. Mazi Smith having a really good camp, so is Jess Speight, Chris Hinton and then a young guy, Kris Jenkins, is in the rotation.

“Front’s coming together and we’re feeling better and actually really good about it.”

What he's seeing from his new assistants

“Really well organized. Just a lot of coaching. Just a lot of coaching going on. Notice it on special teams, notice it on offense, defense. Lot of coaching and I say that in a good way. Guys that know what to do and now the layers, levels are going up and up each day. Coaches are coaching and players are responding.”

What did he see in Ronnie Bell when he first offered and his development since?

“Just continual growth. Ronnie’s always been a tremendous competitor, I’d just start with that. A gamer. He’s got a way of making contested catches, making plays, getting open. His level of attention to detail, how he treats practice, how he treats his recovery, how he treats his nutrition, how he treats his study of the game, those are the things that have dramatically improved and are showing up in his play.”

What has he seen from the true freshmen?

“Yeah, a lot of good, a lot of good. The guys who are playing the best, we’ll start with the leaders of that class: J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Junior Colson — both what they do and how they play. Those three doing so many things right. There’s two groups of freshmen, the ones that came with the midyear and the ones that just got here. Going back to some of the midyear guys: Greg Crippen continues to be a standout. I consider him to be in our two-deep. We’re about 10 deep on the offensive line, got a lot of really good players there.

“We could talk about that a little bit or keep talking about some of the freshmen — but since we’re talking about the offensive line, Hayes, Stueber, Zinter (are) exactly where we left spring ball. Those guys are starting. Keegan at left guard and Vastardis at center. Left guard is really being contested by Chuck Filiaga. He’s playing his best football, really playing with his hands inside. Doing a heckuva good job. And then Zinter being able to play center and Stueber could play right guard, Trente Jones has really developed into a fine, fine football player. There’s a lot of options there. Crippen, as I mentioned. Nolan Rumler, playing really good football. And the guy that’s had three really good practices all in a row is Karsen Barnhart. It’s hard to keep him out of the starting lineup.

“So, we’re good. We’ve got some good depth on that offensive line. Sherrone’s doing a heckuva job.”

How much has Cade McNamara cemented the starting job?

“Of all the years, the quarterback play at the beginning has been really sharp, really good. Both Cade and J.J. have really started fast, there’s been no lull coming out of the gates. Cade’s ahead and he’s got so many of those competitive traits, the ability to make all the throws, but also the ability to get the ball in other people’s hands, make others better. Probably the No. 1 job of a quarterback when it comes down to it, to be that point guard. So he’s on it, he’s on every detail. He’s on every facet of the leadership, et cetera. And that’s why I’ve said I don’t see him taking a knee or taking a breath.

“J.J.’s got the same traits, he really does. He’s off to a fast start and playing really well and improving as well. Improving on those abilities of you don’t have to win the whole game yourself, every single down. You need a guy that can distribute the ball to the big playmakers we have in the backfield and at the wide receiver position. He’s taken to that and his growth has been exponential in that way. So it’s good.

“Alan Bowman’s playing really well. Dan Villari’s doing the same, likewise. It’s been a good room in that way.”

On Ryan Osborn having coached a position in the spring

“There was a — we’ve addressed that. Things that — early spring, I was coaching the quarterbacks. It was my job to be on that and make sure a guy’s not overcoaching his position. Ryan Osborn’s an analyst, he’s gotta do analyst duties. A correction has been made and we’re all on top of it. Myself included. Once we became aware of that, put a stop to it.

“It’s not Ryan’s fault, he’s a coach. He wants to coach, he wants to talk. It’s my job — and now they know. Now they know what the assignments are. And that happened very early in spring ball when we became aware of it.”

Has the recruiting approach changed this summer?

“Once we were able to have official visits, we started having official visits in June. It was back, it was more normal. Used to be able to start those in April but we were able to get back to on-campus recruiting and official visits in the month of June. It’s a dead period right now.”

What is he seeing from J.J. McCarthy?

“Like I was saying, he’s made his most growth having that point guard mentality and getting the ball to playmakers. Not taking any of his creativity away, just refining how he plays the position. He’s not in high school where he has to carry the whole team, there are other really good players. I’ve seen the most growth from him there in the last seven days.”

Why has Sherrone Moore impressed so much?

“Well, I’ve been impressed with Sherrone Moore since the interview! I just think he’s a shining star and a great coach. The offensive staff is really working well together. Those staff meetings are lively and good and we’re getting a lot of input from everywhere — from Sherrone, from Mike Hart, from Jay Harbaugh, Matt Weiss, myself. It’s been good. Great meetings to be in.”

Who's taken the biggest steps forward in camp so far?

“Hate to go through them all because you’re gonna miss some guys. Karsen (Barnhart)’s always been good, he was a starter at times last year. He’s really playing well. I’m addressing that first five (on the offensive line), but come to realize there’s those five that are the best five — realizing it’s a best seven, it’s a best eight. We got 10 that could really go in there. I think I mentioned most of those offensive linemen.

“There’s a lot of guys that are — right now, after week 1, it’s been everybody. Everybody competing, everybody practicing with great energy. Now we’re into week 2 and you get the feeling that if anybody doesn’t they’re gonna get left at the curb, because that’s the way this team’s moving. Starting week 2 right now.”

What he's seen from WR Daylen Baldwin and the secondary

“Receiver-wise, there’s a real, real six in terms of guys at the receiver position: Cornelius Johnson, Ronnie Bell, Mikey Sainristil, Roman Wilson, A.J. Henning, Daylen Baldwin. They’re all playing really well. Is that five? That was six? Andrel Anthony continues to make a play a practice. He’s got a streak, it’s like a Lou Gehrig hitting streak. He would do it in spring ball where — wait for it, it’s gonna happen, he makes it. There’s a play a practice of the big chunk variety. He continues to be really good as well.”

Why haven't we heard much about Erick All?

“I just haven’t had a chance to talk about him! Just love him! One of my very favorite players on the team. Competes like a maniac. Continued right back into camp. He’s got himself into great shape. Always stands out the way he blocks. And now he’s doing it with a bigger — it’s a bigger Erick All. He will just throw his body around. From his freshman year to his sophomore year, he was a skinnier variety, now he’s filling out and really brings some thump. And he’s really good running down the field catching the ball. He’s off to a really stellar camp. He sets the tone at that position.

“Luke Schoonmaker is running so, so much better, so much faster. Catching the ball, blocking. He’s really elevated his game. The guy to watch out for is Hibner. Hibner is off to a blazing start in camp. Catching all the contested balls. Talk about being thin, he was thin last year compared to what he is now. Some great things coming from him.

“Joel Honigford, talk about a guy that’s changed his body, I mean it’s completely changed. You probably wouldn’t recognize him if he walks by. He was an offensive tackle in his 290s and now he’s 250s, low-250s. He’s running, he’s catching. He’s a real tight end.

“Carter Selzer, he’s the other player at that position. He’s in the rotation and doing a heckuva job.”

Steve Clinkscale talked about restoring confidence after 2020. How much do they have to restore confidence?

“Yeah, Steve Clinkscale — you never really can have a favorite coach, but he’s a favorite coach on the staff. His mentality, his belief, his team approach that he brings — it’s all-in in every aspect.”