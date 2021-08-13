EPA declares outdoor burning ban for Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 10 has issued a ban on all outdoor open burning on the Fort Hall Reservation effective 1 a.m. Sunday.

This ban is to protect air quality impacted by wildfire smoke from regional fires.

The burn ban applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning—including camping and recreational fires—in all areas within external reservation boundaries regardless of ownership or tribal membership. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt from the burn ban.

EPA requests that reservation residents reduce all sources of air pollution as much as possible, including fireworks, driving and idling of vehicles because air pollution has harmful health effects that can persist.

When air quality is expected to remain poor for more than 24 hours, the EPA declares a ban on open burning to prevent further deterioration of air quality and associated impacts on human health. Air quality conditions are influenced by factors such as wind, temperature, and time of day, as well as the location, size, and control strategy for regional wildfires.

The ban is in effect until further notice.

To check current air quality conditions at your location go to https://fire.airnow.gov .

