Dracut man accused of Christmas Eve armed robberies at 3 convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury arrested

A 32-year-old Dracut man accused of the armed robbery of three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury on Christmas Eve has been arrested, authorities said. Michael Vangpa is accused of robbing the stores, two in Lowell and one in Tewksbury, within an hour on Dec. 24, 2020, according to a statement from the office of Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell.