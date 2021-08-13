Video shows former Laker Andre Drummond save 2-year-old son who fell into pool

Former Laker Andre Drummond shared a video of how he rescued his young son who fell into a pool.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment Drummond's 2-year-old son, who was sitting at the edge of the pool as an adult watched from just feet away, slipped into the water.

Drummond quickly jumped in from out of nowhere and grabbed his son just a second later.

He tweeted the video Thursday, calling it a "parent's worst nightmare" but added that nobody was hurt in the frightening incident.