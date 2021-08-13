Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The Sturgeon Moon Arrives at the End of August — but What Does That Mean?

Posted by 
GreenMatters
GreenMatters
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

July’s festive midsummer came and went, and now we're in the midst of lazy, sweltering days of August. At the end of the month, however, comes the Sturgeon Moon — a clear passage into the pumpkin-spice laden days of fall. The Sturgeon Moon signifies the end of summer and the beginning of the harvest season, but what differentiates this particular moon from all the others that come before it in a given year?

www.greenmatters.com

Comments / 0

GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sturgeon#Freshwater Fish#Full Moon#The Old Farmer S Almanac#The Native Americans#Colonial Americans#European#Time#Native American#Sunsigns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyCosmopolitan

August's full moon: What it means for your star sign

Our next Full Moon is on August 22nd, when the Sun in Leo forms an opposition to the Moon in Aquarius. Full Moons are emotional, reflective times of the month when we look back on what we’ve achieved, bring things to fruition, release things we no longer need or want in our lives, and process events.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

What would happen if the moon were twice as close to Earth?

In the 2003 Jim Carrey movie "Bruce Almighty," Carrey's character suddenly acquires God-like powers, and uses those powers to lasso the full moon and pull it closer to Earth to woo his beloved. Later in the movie, background shots show TV news reports about massive, unprecedented flooding around the world.
AstronomyPosted by
Simplemost

NASA Shared A Rare Image Of The Moon Casting A Shadow Over The Arctic

On June 10, NASA captured a photo of the moon’s shadow over the Arctic during the solar eclipse. On July 21, the organization released a rare photograph taken by its Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), which is a camera and telescope that sits aboard National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Deep Space Climate Observatory Satellite (DSCOVR).
AstronomyPosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Next ‘Blue Moon’ is August 22

Our last Blue Moon occurred on Halloween in 2020. That was called a “Blue Moon” because it was the second of two full moons in a single month. Now another sort of Blue Moon is coming up, which is a bit rarer. August 22nd will mark the third of four...
Astronomyaymag.com

Sky of the Month: Stargazing in August 2021

Every month, AY About You outlines the night sky in these easy-to-digest guides. And stargazing in August is another one for the books. This month features local astrophotography from Arkansan Tony Milligan. You can find more of his spectacular photos on his website, Captured in Time. Moon Phases. First Quarter:...
AstronomyNASA

Full Moon Guide: August - September 2021

The Next Full Moon is a Blue Moon, the Sturgeon or Green Corn Moon, Raksha Bandham, Nikini Poya, the end of the Esala Perahera Festival, and the Hungry Ghost Moon. The next full Moon will be on Sunday morning, Aug. 22, 2021, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 8:02 a.m. EDT. The Moon will appear full for about 3 days around this time, from Friday night through Monday morning, making this a full Moon weekend. While the full Moon will be on Sunday for most of the Earth – from the Kamchatka, Fiji, and New Zealand time zones eastward to the international date line – this full Moon will be on Monday morning.
AstronomyAstronomy.com

The Sky This Week: Jupiter reaches opposition

Although the Perseids peaked yesterday, today is still a great time to catch some of the shower’s plentiful shooting stars. In fact, the Perseids are often considered one of the year’s best meteor showers and, depending on the time and location you step outside to take in the sky, you can expect to see somewhere between about 20 and 90 meteors per hour.
Astronomyvineyardgazette.com

Before the Full Moon

This is the weekend to see the last of the Perseid meteor shower. If you have any time late this evening, preferably after midnight, you still can see a couple of the Perseid meteor shower stragglers shooting across the sky. The moon sets late. By next week, the approaching Full...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Moon is by Antares – Scorpion’s Heart – August 15, 16 and 17

You know summer is waning when you see Antares at its highest in the sky as darkness falls, near a waxing moon. On August 15, 2021, the moon will be at or near its half-illuminated first quarter phase. A first quarter moon is always high in the sky at sundown. And, in the next few evenings, the moon will sweep past Antares – Heart of the Scorpion in the constellation Scorpius – on the sky’s dome. Be sure to notice the moon’s change of position relative to this star. That shift is due to the moon’s motion in orbit around Earth. It’s due to the moon’s nearness to Earth. It’s a clue that it and Antares are at vastly different distances in space.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

2021’s closest planetary conjunction is August 19

2021’s closest planetary conjunction favors Southern Hemisphere. The closest conjunction of two planets for 2021 happens on August 19 at 4:10 UTC. Depending on where you live worldwide, Mercury and Mars will appear at their closest on the sky’s dome at evening dusk on either August 18 or August 19. They are exceedingly low in the west after sunset. Look first for dazzling Venus, the sky’s brightest planet, above the sunset point. Then, as twilight deepens, search for these two embracing worlds beneath Venus, and close to the horizon.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Capricornus? Here’s your constellation

Capricornus the Sea-goat is one of the 12 constellations of the zodiac. The sun passes through it from mid-January to mid-February, every year. For observers in the Northern Hemisphere, the constellation never gets very high above the southern horizon. Your best time to look for the constellation is in late summer or early autumn evenings. The constellation is faint. You will need a dark sky.
AstronomyPosted by
WJCT News

Got Plans For Sept. 24, 2182? This Big Asteroid Might, Too

A potentially dangerous asteroid called Bennu has a 1 in 1,750 chance of hitting Earth between now and the year 2300. That's according to the most precise calculations of an asteroid's trajectory ever made, and the odds are slightly worse than NASA previously thought. Still, the researchers studying Bennu say...
AstronomyApartment Therapy

Twin Meteor Showers Are Happening Tonight

If you’re located in the Southern Hemisphere or in the southern U.S., look up to the sky tonight, July 28, to see a pair of meteor showers cross paths. The Southern delta Aquariids and the alpha Capricornids will peak around the same time this evening and trickle into early Thursday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy