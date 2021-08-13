The Sturgeon Moon Arrives at the End of August — but What Does That Mean?

You know summer is waning when you see Antares at its highest in the sky as darkness falls, near a waxing moon. On August 15, 2021, the moon will be at or near its half-illuminated first quarter phase. A first quarter moon is always high in the sky at sundown. And, in the next few evenings, the moon will sweep past Antares – Heart of the Scorpion in the constellation Scorpius – on the sky’s dome. Be sure to notice the moon’s change of position relative to this star. That shift is due to the moon’s motion in orbit around Earth. It’s due to the moon’s nearness to Earth. It’s a clue that it and Antares are at vastly different distances in space.