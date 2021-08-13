CDC: 90% of Michigan counties have ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ COVID-19 spread

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Friday that a total of 919,133 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 20,011 have died from the virus — an additional 3,127 cases and 29 deaths since Friday.

The new numbers combine Thursday’s and Friday’s recorded cases and deaths, with an average of 1,564 new confirmed cases per day. DHHS now publishes COVID-19 data three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The state notes that all 14 of the deaths announced come from the most recent review of vital records and testing data. This means that those individuals had already died, but are just now being flagged by the state as official COVID-19 deaths. The DHHS conducts this review process two times per week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 43 more counties than last week have now been bumped up to “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rates.

That means that 75 out of Michigan’s 83 counties — 90% of the state — are now experiencing either high or substantial community spread. Forty-three counties in both peninsulas are ranked “high,” while 32 are ranked “substantial.”

There are only seven counties considered to have “moderate” COVID-19 transmission rates: Marquette, Alger, Mackinac, Presque Isle, Otsego, Missaukee and Wexford counties.

Only Keweenaw County in the U.P. has “low” transmission.

With cases rising once again, DHHS on Friday issued updated COVID-19 prevention guidance for schools. Many students have yet to be vaccinated, and children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccines.

The department now recommends that schools adopt policies to promote vaccinations, require universal masking, encourage physical distancing, establish COVID-19 testing, improve ventilation, promote handwashing and respiratory etiquette, establish a contact tracing system and more.

However, there have been no mandates issued.

DHHS also reports that an additional 109,497 Michiganders have been identified as “probable” cases for COVID-19, as well as 1,273 probable deaths. The department began tracking probable cases on April 5, 2020.

Combining the state’s confirmed positive cases with probable cases brings the total up to 1,028,630 statewide cases and 21,284 deaths.

The virus has been detected in all of Michigan’s 83 counties. The state’s COVID-19 fatality rate is currently at 2.2%.

As of Monday, 874,163 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the state.

The first two cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on March 10, 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency that day.

Johns Hopkins University reports that there are more than 205.7 million confirmed cases worldwide and 4.3 million deaths. The United States makes up a significant portion of those, as more than 36.3 million confirmed cases and 619,250 deaths have been recorded nationally.

