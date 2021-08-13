Cancel
Auburn basketball trio selected to NABC Honors Court

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The following is a release from Auburn Athletics.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Auburn men’s basketball trio of Lior Berman, Ty Cressman, and Chandler Leopard were selected to the 2021 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court, the organization announced.

The award recognizes men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season.

In order to be eligible for the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The student-athlete must be academically a junior or senior, hold a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the academic year, matriculate at least one year at their current institution and be a member of a NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.

Auburn’s three honors were the most in the Southeastern Conference ahead of South Carolina’s two.

Berman earned recognition while working towards a degree from the College of Architecture, Design, and Construction. Cressman was tabbed for his efforts in progressing towards a degree from the Harbert College of Business. Leopard earned a distinction while completing coursework in the Ginn College of Engineering.

Berman appeared in 11 games off the bench last season, including eight in SEC play. The rising junior shot 36.4 percent from behind the arc and scored his first career points on a 3-pointer vs. Troy (Dec. 19). He was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Leopard saw action in three games during the 2020-21 campaign, with his first collegiate appearance coming against Texas Southern (Dec. 15). A SEC Academic Honor Roll member, Leopard also scored his first career points on a 3-pointer vs. Troy (Dec. 19).

Cressman contributed to the practice squad and did not see any game action last season.

