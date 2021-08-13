Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

'I'm trying my hardest,' Bo Nix says quarterback room is competitive

By Lance Dawe
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcWgg_0bR4YZgx00

When former LSU quarterback TJ Finley officially announced he was transferring to Auburn, questions surrounding the quarterback position arose.

Could Finley make a push for the starting job? Does this coaching staff not trust the depth at the position? Do they not trust Bo Nix?

Since then Nix has solidified himself as the starter moving into fall camp. However, there seems to be a lot of competition going on inside the QB room.

Bo Nix spoke with the media on Thursday about how having TJ Finley out in practices is pushing him to perform better.

“Having Grant (Loy), TJ (Finley), Dematrius (Davis), just a room full of talented guys is important,” Nix said. “Because you’re just trying to make yourself better, you’re tyring to improve each and every day. And no matter what day it is, all of us are trying our hardest to have the best day. We’re trying to go out there and get as many reps as we can, and to grow in those reps and to become better. As a group, we’ve all done a good job of challengeing each other. Competition brings out the best in me specifcally. I’ve always been at my best when I’m competing.”

List

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#Challengeing#Auburn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
NFLNew York Post

Urban Meyer sees big weakness holding Tim Tebow back with Jaguars

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer laid out Tim Tebow’s strengths and weaknesses, and what the former Jets quarterback and Mets minor league outfielder needs to do to make Jacksonville’s roster as a tight end. “He has good hands. In his drill work, he’s great, but when you get in a...
Footballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix announces his best NIL deal yet

This deal made too much sense not to happen. Of all the name, image and likeness deals that have come through so far, this one makes the most sense. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is now officially sponsored by Bojangles. Gus Malzahn and his love of Waffle House must be very...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Texas Longhorns: Paul Finebaum reveals main reason for SEC move

The Texas Longhorns will officially be members of the SEC soon enough. Since the groundbreaking move was announced, sports media personalities and alumni have speculated that increased money through TV deals was the driving motivation behind leaving the Big-12. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has a much different theory. “We just saw...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy