'I'm trying my hardest,' Bo Nix says quarterback room is competitive

When former LSU quarterback TJ Finley officially announced he was transferring to Auburn, questions surrounding the quarterback position arose.

Could Finley make a push for the starting job? Does this coaching staff not trust the depth at the position? Do they not trust Bo Nix?

Since then Nix has solidified himself as the starter moving into fall camp. However, there seems to be a lot of competition going on inside the QB room.

Bo Nix spoke with the media on Thursday about how having TJ Finley out in practices is pushing him to perform better.

“Having Grant (Loy), TJ (Finley), Dematrius (Davis), just a room full of talented guys is important,” Nix said. “Because you’re just trying to make yourself better, you’re tyring to improve each and every day. And no matter what day it is, all of us are trying our hardest to have the best day. We’re trying to go out there and get as many reps as we can, and to grow in those reps and to become better. As a group, we’ve all done a good job of challengeing each other. Competition brings out the best in me specifcally. I’ve always been at my best when I’m competing.”

