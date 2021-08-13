Howard College enrollment numbers holding steady (so far) for fall semester

As COVID-19 protocols and guidance continue to evolve, many colleges and universities are watching enrollment numbers closely.

In West Texas, Howard College is holding steady as many of its students are waiting a couple of weeks before the start of the fall semester.

Kaitlyn Brosh, Howard College director of student life, marketing and outreach, said the school's enrollment numbers have not increased.

"We haven't seen an increase just yet. We're holding pretty steady. So, I think a lot of people are just kind of still waiting it out. They're waiting close," she said.

Brosh said many things are factoring into the current enrollment status.

Support classes are also ready for those students who need an extra boost after summer break and the COVID-19 slide.

"We're not too worried about that. We still have things in place to make sure that our students are successful. One of the things we have as a community college we have is our developmental classes. So they may be taking college algebra, but they have a support class to help with it that's helping them with their study habits and learning that material. We haven't seen a big issue with the COVID slide yet, but I think that those things that were in place prior were definitely to help make students successful," Brosh said.

"To reassure them. To build their confidence level back up. We're offering face-to-face classes again, we're vigilant... and taking the safety precautions," Victoria Darnell, director of academic and career technical education advising and special populations, said.

To ease the nerves, Howard's San Angelo campus will hold a "Dreams Week" for the first time, including new student orientation activities.

Howard College students are expected to hit the campus Wednesday, Aug. 25.