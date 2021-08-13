Cancel
NFL

Former Tiger Devin White can add LSU graduate to his resume

By Patrick Conn
 4 days ago
When he was roaming the field at Tiger Stadium, Devin White was one of the best linebackers for LSU. He spent 2016-18 with the team and played in 34 games in those three seasons.

White tallied 286 total tackles and he was a TFL machine in his final two seasons in Baton Rouge. In that span, he accounted for 25.5 TFLs of his 28.5 in his career. White left the team as the No. 4 and No. 8 player in Tigers history for the most tackles in a single season.

In 2018 he accounted for 123, the year prior White racked up 133. He went on to be selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2019 draft. Since joining the Bucs, White has 231 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, five fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns. Safe to say he is proving his worth for that defense.

White was named second-team All-Pro this past season where his team won the Super Bowl. The 2018 Consensus All-American can now add college graduate to his laundry list of accomplishments.

White is heading into his third season with the Bucs and looking to repeat the 2020 season. He is proving to be one of the best linebackers at the NFL level. Last season he played in 15 games with 140 tackles and nine sacks. During the run to the Super Bowl, White added two interceptions and two fumble recoveries for the Bucs defense that shut down the Chiefs.

It has been a great year for the former LSU Tiger.

