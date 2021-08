In the past 48 hours, victims have reported a scam involving disturbing text messages and pictures threatening their lives and demanding cash. In one of the text messages sent by a scammer, the context reads “I’m an assassin, I was sent to terminate your life and I’ve been following for weeks and you seem to be a nice person that’s why I wanna make a deal with you”. The scammer continues by saying “I will arrange where we can meet, but first of all you need to make a payment of $4000 so I can terminate the contract from the person who sent me.”