The Razer Naga Pro is an awesome gaming mouse. Now you can get it with its own RGB charging dock essentially for free since the price of both items together is down to $149.99. Normally they would go for around $200 and the mouse alone would be $150. Of course, you can save on the mouse by itself right now, too, since it's discounted to just $119.99 instead of $150. Either way, you're saving a huge chunk of change and getting the Naga Pro for one of its lowest prices ever. You can also find the latter deal available at Best Buy.