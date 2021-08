Shawnee - John Randolph Prince, Jr. passed away in his sleep on the morning of August 12, 2021, on his ninety-second birthday at home in Shawnee. He is survived by his widow, Patricia Adams Prince, and his three sons Rand, Tim and Phil, their wives Elvelina, Kristi, and Olga, thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and two sisters Jane Prince and Ray Davis. John was preceded in death by his first grandson, Taylor Prince.