First e-mail I ever exchanged with my wife many years ago when we live
D in opposite corners of the country and met on MySpace. Important PSA: A whole trove of classic Hanna-Barbera was recently released on DVD. I'm not talking about just the big names (Flintstones, Jetsons, Top Cat, Scooby-Doo, Jonny Quest, etc.) which were already available. I mean now you can get Herculoids, Thundarr, Space Ghost & Dino Boy, Wacky Races, Dastardly & Muttley, Huckleberry Hound, Birdman & The Galaxy Trio, and on and on. You can get Wally Gator if you so desire.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0