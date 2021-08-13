Factoreal's newest feature is the next-level addition to a true all-in-one customer engagement suite

This adapted from "Manage to Engage. How Great Managers Achieve Remarkable Results." We all know we feel valued when others make us feel valued. And in the restaurant business, particularly coming out of a pandemic, it can be tough from both sides – enabling the boss to help people feel valued and engaging teams to feel valuable. We also know there are a lot of people working who just don’t enjoy it – they are far from feeling valued at work, or in corporate speak, they are not engaged. The stats prove it with some surveys telling the story of only two out of ten people really feeling good about work. Other surveys show more than half of people in the workforce right now are considering jumping ship to other opportunities. Worse still, while some people are searching for work, others are opting out and deciding they’d rather make their money through unemployment benefits or pandemic support than return to jobs they didn’t like before the pandemic and still don’t.