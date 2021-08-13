B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang Opens Up About Her Milestone Birthday. My feelings about turning 60 are… “Happiness and contentment.”. Best thing about turning 60 is… “Being comfortable in my own skin. My mom has boundless energy and a great frame of mind. I was talking to her and was like, ‘I don’t know if I really want to acknowledge that I’m turning 60 this year,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, stop it. That was one of my best years, when I turned 60, so you’d better enjoy it and live it up! Be proud of everything, of who you are and what you’ve done by age 60.’ So, I’ve changed my outlook on it because she’s right. Because some of my insecurities were creeping in, I just threw them out the window and listened to my mom because she always gives me the best advice and it worked. It’s all good, and I’m excited.”