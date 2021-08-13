Cancel
Nanci Griffith, Folk and Country Songwriter, Dead at 68

By Jon Freeman
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk and country songwriter whose popular compositions include “Love at the Five and Dime,” “Once in a Very Blue Moon,” and “Outbound Plane,” died Friday, her manager confirmed to Rolling Stone. No cause of death was given. She was 68. Born July 6th, 1953, in Seguin,...

www.greenwichtime.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Rolling Stone#The University Of Texas#Mca#Instagram#Twitter#Dariusrucker#Elektra Records#Voices
Related
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1971, a summit meeting of past and present stars of country music took place at Woodland Studios in Nashville as recording began on “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” a triple album released in 1972 by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Legends on the album included “Mother” Maybelle Carter, Earl Scruggs, Roy Acuff and Merle Travis.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Top 10 Country Songs of the 1970s

In the 1970s, the country music charts were filled with artists who first found fame during the previous decade(s) — to name a few, Glen Campbell, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn — and promising newcomers such as Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker and Tom T. Hall. Many of...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

The 10 Best Mel Tillis Songs, Ranked

Despite residing in the Country Music Hall of Fame rotunda, the late Mel Tillis may actually be underrated. Few to grace the Grand Ole Opry stage were as consistently excellent for nearly 60 years as Tillis--a celebrated songwriter with his own run of country hits and title of CMA Entertainer of the Year. He even passed along musical genes to his daughter, Pam Tillis.
Entertainmentvegas24seven.com

Official Statement on the Passing of Nanci Griffith

OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF NANCI GRIFFITH. Singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith has passed away at age 68. “Nanci Griffith was a master songwriter who took every opportunity to champion kindred spirits, including Vince Bell, Elizabeth Cook, Iris DeMent, Julie Gold, Robert Earl Keen, Lyle Lovett, Eric Taylor and Townes Van Zandt,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Her voice was a clarion call, at once gentle and insistent. Her brilliant album The Last of the True Believers is a template for what is now called Americana music, and her Grammy-winning Other Voices, Other Rooms is a compelling guide to 20th-century folk songs. Nanci offered gifts that no one else could give.”
MusicPosted by
Variety

Nanci Griffith, In Memoriam: An Appreciation of Folk and Americana Music’s Sweet but Gritty Beacon

She had a little girl’s voice, slightly chirping and ether-light, and the widest eyes when she talked that punctuated her heart-shaped face. But listening to her songs, she wrote with an underlying wisdom and sense of detail about small things that made her more kin to Eudora Welty, Willa Cather or even Carson McCullers, all of whom she adored. Nanci Griffith was the ultimate contradiction: “aw shucks” presence with a gumption that took listeners by surprise. And the Austin, Texas songwriter traveled around the world many times as a songstress, an activist and a beacon of what so many women who...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Nanci Griffith: Grammy-winning singer dies aged 68

Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer and songwriter, has died aged 68. The Texan musician was known for songs such as “Love at the Five and Dime”, which celebrated the South.A statement from Griffith’s manager to the Associated Press confirmed the news of her death. No cause was disclosed. “It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.The youngest of three children, Griffith was born in Seguin, Texas, on 6 July 1954. Her family moved to Austin shortly after. Her father, Marlin Griffiths,...
Austin, TXCMT

In Memoriam: Five Must-Listen Nanci Griffith Songs

On August 13, 2021, iconic “folkabilly” singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith passed away at 68. For four decades, she — alongside artists including John Prine — represented the generational continuation of folk-style singer-songwriter excellence emerging from Austin, Texas’ capital city. Griffith was frequently a performer on the PBS music program Austin City Limits. Also, in 1994, she won a Grammy Award for her tenth studio album Other Voices, Other Rooms, plus in 2008, the Americana Music Association awarded her its Americana Trailblazer Award.
Musicoregonmusicnews.com

The Last of the True Believers: A Farewell to Nanci Griffith

By ART LEVINE // The news of folk singer Nanci Griffith's death struck me like one of her songs, a gentle arrow straight to the heart. The news of folk singer Nanci Griffith's death struck me like one of her songs, a gentle arrow straight to the heart. She was...
EntertainmentVanity Fair

“A Big Beautiful Heart”: Music Lovers Mourn the Death of Nanci Griffith, Grammy-Winning Folk Singer

Nanci Griffith, whose album Other Voices, Other Rooms won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album, died on Friday, as reported by the Associated Press. The Texas-born singer-songwriter with the high-pitched twang sang about small-town life as part of the softer side of the Americana movement in the early 1990s. Her management company did not provide a cause of death. She was 68 years old.
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Top 10 Rodney Crowell Songs

Rodney Crowell is one of those rare talents who has found success as both a singer and a songwriter in equal parts. As a recording artist, he's released more than 20 studio albums, earned a couple of Grammy Awards and taken five singles to No. 1. As a songwriter, he's written hits for everyone from Waylon Jennings to Keith Urban to Tim McGraw.
Nashville, MI94.1 Duke FM

Nashville notes

Variety reports that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Nanci Griffith died Friday in Nashville. She was 68. Though a highly respected artist in her own right, she’s perhaps best known for writing songs that became hits for others, like “Love at the Five and Dime” for Kathy Mattea and “Outbound Plane” by Suzy Bogguss. In the ’80s, Griffith scored two top-40 country hits — “Lonestar State of Mind” and “I Knew Love” — and also recorded duets with Willie Nelson, Darius Rucker, Emmylou Harris and many other artists. She was also the first to record “From a Distance,” which later became a massive hit for Bette Midler.
Entertainmentallmusic.com

A Lone Star State of Mind: Remembering Nanci Griffith

It's said that Texans love to tell tall tales, and that may well be why the Lone Star State has such a strong tradition in songwriting. Texas music is a phrase that means a lot of things to different people -- it can suggest anything from Bob Wills to ZZ Top to Buddy Holly to George Strait to Roky Erickson -- but among fans of contemporary folk and Americana, Texas has earned a reputation as home to a singular breed of singer-songwriters, tunesmiths who fused literacy with emotional honesty and a gift for capturing the nuances of ordinary lives. Figures like Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Willis Alan Ramsey, and Billy Joe Shaver had a great respect for country music, but they didn't fit the mold in Nashville, and made their native Texas a home where they found an audience that appreciated how they could tell a story and set it to music. In most cases, they enjoyed their greatest success with other folks covering their songs (such as Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard scoring a hit with Van Zandt's "Pancho & Lefty" -- more than fitting, as Nelson was a Texas songwriter himself -- and country supergroup the Highwaymen topping the C&W charts with Clark's "Desperados Waiting for a Train"), but the sort of folks who in the '70s and '80s bought more albums than singles and made a point of reading the liner notes knew their names and made them cult heroes who enjoyed a modest stardom, even if their names weren't always known by mainstream country fans. (In the truest sense, the rise of artists like Van Zandt and Clark could be seen as the first glimmerings of what became the Alt-Country scene, creating music that was rooted in country tradition but aiming for something more natural and less polished than what crossover-friendly Nashville would deliver.)
MusicPosted by
Times Leader

Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Ten.. (AP) — R&B legend Ray Charles, who helped redefine country music in the Civil Rights era, and Grammy-winning duo The Judds will be inducted into the. The Hall of Fame on Monday announced their new members, who will be formally inducted in a ceremony in 2022. Charles, who...
Entertainmentmyqcountry.com

Today In Country

Dolly Parton‘s album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, was released in 2020. Florida Georgia Line performed “Cruise” during their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2012. Sugarland‘s “Baby Girl” single was released to retail in 2004. It became the group’s first hit single. Vince Gill‘s When Love Finds You album went gold...

