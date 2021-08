After unveiling it during a performance at Boston’s Fenway Park on Tuesday, Guns N’ Roses have released “Absurd,” their first official new song since their 2008 album “Chinese Democracy.” However, to call the song “new” is a relative term: The song, formerly called “Silkworms,” has been knocking around for two decades and was reportedly written during the years of sessions for “Chinese Democracy.” The fast-paced track features Axl Rose singing with an almost comical British-tinged accent, along with several vintage shrieks. Slash contributes trademark fiery guitar licks throughout. “Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind...