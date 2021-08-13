Cancel
Shawnee, OK

Ila Grace (Hall) Lofties

Shawnee News-Star
 4 days ago

Ila Grace (Hall) Lofties longtime resident of Shawnee, Oklahoma went to be her Lord and Savior on August 11, 2021. Grace was born December 6, 1929, in Asher, Oklahoma to Ruben Oscar and Ila Mae (Ward) Swanner. She attended school in Asher, Oklahoma before moving at the age of 13 to Shawnee, Oklahoma where she attended Shawnee Public Schools. In August 1948, she and Dewey Murel Hall were united in marriage and to this union were born two children; Murel Dewrell and Lana Sue. After the death of her husband, she later married Cecil Lofties.

