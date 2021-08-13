Cancel
Clippers re-sign Nic Batum to complete free agent signings

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers on Friday re-signed free agent Nicholas Batum, who revived his career during last season’s pandemic-shortened schedule. He signed his new contract in his native France during a livestream on the team’s Instagram account. With Batum locked up, the team has retained all of its free agents who helped lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference finals appearance in franchise history.

